Food

The Enduring Enigma of Costco's $1.50 Hot Dog and Soda Combo

BY Jake Rossen
June 8, 2018
When Costco president W. Craig Jelinek once complained to Costco co-founder and former CEO Jim Sinegal that their monolithic warehouse business was losing money on their famously cheap $1.50 hot dog and soda package, Sinegal listened, nodded, and then did his best to make his take on the situation perfectly clear.

"If you raise [the price of] the effing hot dog, I will kill you," Sinegal said. "Figure it out."

Taking his words to heart, Jelinek—who became Sinegal's successor in 2012—has never raised the price on Costco's hot dog. Incredibly, it has sold for the same $1.50 since the retail club first introduced the dogs to customers in 1984. The quarter-pound, all-beef tube and 20-ounce soda combo appears to be inflation-proof and immune to the whims of food distributors. How does Costco do it?

Simple. When it comes to hot dogs, Costco doesn't price according to what the market will bear. They price according to their own cost and according to the value the hot dogs can afford them.

According to Jelinek, people would pay $1.75, and maybe more, for the deal. But is that extra 25 cents going to be more valuable than the goodwill and foot traffic generated by a combo that's stuck to its price point for nearly 35 years? Probably not. Customers coming in to shop at Costco are amused, satisfied, and fueled by the hot dog meal. If they get it just before leaving the store, they're left with a lasting impression of being treated well. That's worth more than keeping up with inflation.

That means Costco needs to maintain the food court staple with an eye on a steady price. When supply costs threatened to increase in 2009, the company made a major decision: They stopped using Hebrew National, makers of the all-kosher dog that they had used since 1984, and decided to move hot dog production in-house. A Kirkland's Signature hot dog plant was constructed in Los Angeles. When they needed to ramp up production, they built a second plant in Chicago.

They've also had to keep costs on the soft drink side in line. When their deal with Coca-Cola was set to increase the price, Costco opted to sign with Pepsi in 2013, ensuring that their trademark $1.50 price sticker would be kept intact.

Today, Costco sells over 100 million hot dogs annually, which is more than every MLB stadium combined. And they continue to prove surprisingly adept at anything that could add even a single cent to the deal. When California recently enacted a soft drink tax that would have raised the consumer's cost, Costco locations in the state switched the combo to include Diet Pepsi. (Diet drinks are exempt from the law.) The company's "effing hot dog" will continue to remain a steal for the foreseeable future.

Food
Broccoli Coffee Is Here
BY Emily Petsko
June 6, 2018
First there were Starbucks’s unicorn frappuccinos. Then there were bone broth lattes. Could broccoli coffee be the next brewing trend?

Australia’s main scientific research agency, CSIRO, thinks it's possible. As reported by Mashable, the organization worked with research and development corporation Hort Innovation to create a nutrient-rich broccoli powder that can be added to recipes for an extra dose of protein and fiber.

Considering that two spoonfuls are equal to one serving of vegetables, the foodstuff could be beneficial to children—and adults—who recoil at the sight of leafy greens. It still tastes like broccoli, but the flavor can be masked by adding it to other foods and drinks, including coffee.

Commonfolk Coffee, a cafe in Mornington, Australia, gave it a go and whipped up a “broccolatte” for brave customers to sample. The beverage was met with some trepidation, with one customer telling local TV station 9 News, “It’s freaky. It shouldn’t be green,” and another describing it as “green milky mush.” Another said she was happy to be making her morning coffee more nutritious.

For those who think greens and caffeine simply don’t mix, CSIRO has a few other suggestions. Instead, try adding the broccoli powder to fruit-based smoothies, soups, and veggie dips (any of these recipes will do the trick). Researchers even used it to create a cheese puff snack that was apparently popular with kids.

The powder is good for you, and it’s also good for farmers, who now have a way to use up unshapely broccoli considered too ugly to sell. The heads of broccoli are dried out and crushed into a powder while retaining the taste, color, and nutrients of the vegetable. This product is part of a larger project to cut down on food waste by creating new products from unwanted produce.

Check out footage of Commonfolk's broccolatte from 9 News below.

[h/t Mashable]

Food
New York City's Famed Katz's Delicatessen Has Launched a Monthly Meat Subscription Service
BY Emily Petsko
June 4, 2018
Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City makes a legendary pastrami sandwich, with some even calling it the best the city has to offer. Now, you can whip up your own New York-style Reuben when you get the deli’s signature meat (and accoutrements) delivered right to your door.

As spotted by Condé Nast Traveler, the deli is launching a monthly meat subscription service with nationwide deliveries. For $150 a month or $1500 a year, on the second Thursday of each month subscribers will receive a package with enough food to feed a family of (at least) six. June’s “pastrami package,” for instance, comes with a pound of sliced juicy pastrami, a medium whole pastrami (weighing between 4.1 and 4.7 pounds), a pound of deli mustard, a quart of pickles, and a loaf of rye bread.

To top it off, one or two pieces of merchandise will be thrown in each month, so if you want a pair of Katz’s $16 camouflage-patterned “salami socks,” now’s your chance. (Katz's was founded in 1888, and the socks reference the deli’s World War II-era slogan, “Send a salami to your boy in the Army.”)

Each month features a different seasonal theme, including a griller package in July, a beach package in August, and a Halloween package in October, which comes with Jewish delicacies such as sliced tongue, kishka (stuffed intestine), chopped liver, and of course, more pastrami.

According to Katz’s, their meat-curing process takes 30 days, which is significantly slower than other commercial delis that use a 36-hour curing method. That's because no chemicals or additives are injected into the meat to cure it faster.

Ready to sign up? You can place your order here, but keep in mind that you’ll have to order in three-month increments if you’re not selecting the year-long deal.

[h/t Condé Nast Traveler]

Food News

