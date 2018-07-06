iStock
Australia's 'Hottest Burger' Comes With a Health Waiver and Safety Goggles

BY Michele Debczak
July 6, 2018
The Double Decker Death Wish on the menu at Burger Urge in Australia lives up to its name. As Newshub reports, the dish is served with gloves and goggles, and the restaurant requires that diners sign a waiver before they dig in.

The item, which the chain has dubbed "the hottest burger in Australia," made its limited-time debut at all 26 Burger Urge locations the first week of July. The burger's fiery reputation comes from the ghost pepper sauce—the heat level is so intense that cooks have to wear goggles and gloves while preparing it.

The sauce is served on two Angus beef patties. Habaneros and jalapeños also up the spice factor, while maple bacon, cheese, pickles, tomato, and lettuce provide some relief.

Burger Urge managing director Sean Carthew told The Northern Star that "The Double Decker Death Wish is unlike anything people are selling," but companies have been using crazy-hot food to appeal to thrill-seekers for a while. Last year, Paqui Chips released their Carolina Reaper Madness chip, made from the former record holder for the hottest pepper. The chips were released one at a time in tiny, coffin-shaped packages.

[h/t Newshub]

You Could Design Cadbury’s Next Chocolate Bar
BY Emily Petsko
July 4, 2018
Get ready to channel your inner Willy Wonka. Cadbury is asking the public to invent a brand new chocolate bar to complement the confectioner's current crop of Dairy Milk products, The Independent reports.

As part of the contest, would-be chocolatiers can select up to three ingredients to create a custom Cadbury chocolate bar. There are more than 90,000 possible flavor combinations, so if you want to invent a bubblegum-spearmint-coffee chocolate bar, you can knock yourself out. Some of the more unconventional ingredients to choose from include popping candy (as in Pop Rocks), tomato, rose, and dijon mustard. There are also more traditional dessert flavors available, like almond, toffee, and cookie dough.

After you choose your flavors, you'll need to name your candy bar. (If past public naming contests are anything to go by, you'll win points just for keeping it clean.) If you want, you can also provide a short explanation of what inspired your recipe.

A panel of judges will create a shortlist of the best fan-created chocolate bars based on taste and creativity. Three finalists will receive a trip to Cadbury’s headquarters in Birmingham, England, where they’ll have the chance to taste their creations in person. All three finalists' chocolate bars will hit store shelves in the UK and Ireland for a limited run sometime in 2019, and the winning bar—chosen through a combination of sales data and public voting—will stay on shelves for at least a year. The lucky chocolatier who created the bar will receive a yearlong supply for free.

To design your own bar, visit Cadbury’s website and submit your entry before July 31.

[h/t The Independent]

14 Hot and Juicy Facts About Nathan's Famous
BY Jeff Wells
July 4, 2018
Even if you've never been to the sprawling stand on Coney Island, you likely still know about Nathan's Famous hot dogs—whether from the grocery store or the company's restaurants, or from watching people willingly stuff their faces full of them every year on national television. The company is a bona fide empire these days, but success didn't come easily. Here are a few facts about the company's rise from single stand to iconic brand.

1. IT ALL STARTED WITH FIVE-CENT HOT DOGS.

Image of the original Nathan's Famous location in Coney Island
iStock

In 1912, Nathan Handwerker immigrated from Poland to the U.S. and took a job in the kitchen at Feltman's restaurant on Coney Island. Convinced he could serve up a better hot dog than the ones Feltman's made, Handwerker took out a $300 loan and set up a stand serving five-cent dogs—half the price of Feltman's.

2. NATHAN USED A RECIPE FROM THE OLD COUNTRY.

Image of hot dogs being cooked on a grill
iStock

To make his hot dogs stand out from the competition, Nathan seasoned them using a secret blend of spices handed down from his wife Ida's grandmother. The result: great success. By 1920, when the subway was extended out to Coney Island, Nathan's Famous was selling 75,000 hot dogs each weekend.

3. NATHAN HAD AN INGENIOUS METHOD FOR PROMOTING FOOD SAFETY.

Image of a man in a white shirt holding four hot dogs
iStock

To convince customers his hot dogs weren't a health hazard, Handwerker handed out flyers offering free samples to hospital workers, who showed up wearing their protective smocks. Because if doctors are eating there, it must be safe, right?

4. PARKING WAS INSANE, BUT NOBODY EVER GOT A TICKET.


iStock

When Nathan's Famous was hopping, cars would often be double- and triple-parked along Surf Avenue. But nobody ever got a ticket because Nathan had local policemen on the dole. According to the documentary Famous Nathan (filmed by Nathan's grandson, Lloyd), Handwerker paid officers $2 a day to give people a break, and to only step in if things got rowdy.

5. EXPANSION TOOK 50 YEARS TO HAPPEN.

Image of a Nathan's Famous food cart on a street in New York City
iStock

Nathan's original stand grew and grew, until it took up almost the entire block. But it wasn't until his son, Murray, took over the business in 1968 that Nathan's Famous began to extend the brand. A shrewd businessman, Murray established a chain of restaurants along with the packaged hot dog business. Today, there are more than 300 Nathan's Famous restaurants, and the hot dogs appear in supermarkets in all 50 states.

6. CRIMINALS AND CELEBRITIES ALIKE WERE BIG FANS.

Vintage photograph of Al Capone standing next to some other unknown nameless guy in a fedora. Or maybe a bowler hat.
Keystone/Staff, Getty Images

Frequent patrons to the Coney Island stand included Al Capone and Cary Grant (presumably not together), and President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who managed to serve Nathan's hot dogs to the King and Queen of England in 1939 as well as Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin. Modern-day stars have continued the love. Barbra Streisand, for one, had them shipped to London for a dinner party.

7. IT USED TO OWN KENNY ROGERS ROASTERS.

Image of Kenny Rogers, a country singer and fast food chicken afficiando
Terry Wyatt/Stringer, Getty Images

Nathan's Famous bought the chicken joint in 1998 after it went bankrupt (Kenny's still sad about that). Ten years later, Nathan's sold it to a Malaysian franchiser, and now the chain is enjoying a profitable second life in Asia.

8. WALTER MATTHAU REQUESTED THEM AT HIS FUNERAL.

Image of actor Walter Matthau
Staff, Getty Images

Although he died in California, the Grumpy Old Men star stayed loyal to his New York roots, requesting Nathan's hot dogs by name in his will. There were also fortune cookies, celebrating his Oscar-winning turn in Billy Wilder's The Fortune Cookie.

9. THE COMPANY ALMOST WENT UNDER IN THE '80S.

Image of Original Nathan's Famous Frankfurters sign
iStock

After soaring through the '70s, when the company stock hit a high of $41 per share, the market for hot dogs grew stale, and Nathan's stock dwindled to $1 in 1981. Despite calls to further diversify the menu, Murray Handwerker stuck with the original hot dog, and slowly the company improved. In 1986, it sold its 20 stores and packaged products business to investment firm Equicorp for $19 million.

10. A FAMILY BUSINESS MEANS THERE'S FAMILY DRAMA.

Image of New York City signs for the cross street between East 34th Street and 5th Avenue
iStock

Nathan's two sons, Murray and Sol, didn't see eye to eye on how to run the business. So in 1963, Sol broke away from Nathan's Famous and started his own hot dog shop, Snacktime, on 34th Street in Manhattan. It closed in 1977—three years after Nathan passed away. "My father could not handle the conflict between Murray and myself," Sol tells his son Lloyd in Famous Nathan.

11. IT REOPENED AFTER HURRICANE SANDY IN TRUE NEW YORK STYLE.

Image of the original Nathan's Famous Coney Island location at night
iStock

Less than six months after Hurricane Sandy flooded the Coney Island location, Nathan's Famous was back in business, and better than ever. The multimillion-dollar renovation allowed the company to add some upscale flourishes, including an oyster bar and a selection of beer and wine.

12. THE HISTORY OF THE HOT DOG EATING CONTEST IS SHROUDED IN MYSTERY—AND DECEPTION.

Image of competitors at the Nathan's Famous hot dog eating competition in 2017 (I think)
Alex Wroblewski/Stringer, Getty Images

According to legend (and the company), the first ever hot dog eating contest took place on July 4, 1916 between four men arguing over who was the most patriotic. They set to scarfing down Nathan's hot dogs, with the winner, James Mullen, eating 13 hot dogs in 12 minutes.

The true story, however, is a little harder to pin down. According to Insider, there's no evidence of a hot dog competition being held before 1972. Mortimer Matz, a public relations professional who worked with Nathan's Famous, told The New York Times in 2010 that the legend was a fabrication intended to improve sales.

"In Coney Island pitchman style, we made it up," Matz told the paper.

13. THE CURRENT HOT DOG EATING CHAMP IS A ONE-MAN DYNASTY.

Image of Joey Chestnut standing on a scale and holding the prize-winning mustard yellow bet for winning the hot dog eating competition
Andrew Burton, Getty Images

Since 2007, Joey Chestnut has won the Mustard Yellow Belt, the top prize at Nathan's hot dog eating competition, a whopping 10 times. In 2015, the Californian briefly lost his title to Matt Stonie, who beat him 62 hot dogs to 60. Chestnut holds the world hot-dog eating record—he consumed 73.5 Nathan's Famous hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Ranked the No. 1 competitive eater in the world, Chestnut holds a slew of nauseating 10-minute records, including nearly 13 pounds of deep-fried asparagus, 47 grilled cheese sandwiches, 25.5 pounds of poutine, and a whole turkey.

14. BUSINESS IS BOOMING THESE DAYS.

Image of people sitting under umbrellas at the original Nathan's Famous location
iStock

Nathan’s $1-a-share days are well in the past, with sales and revenue up year over year. The company has stayed in the high-margin businesses of franchising and brand licensing, and its iconic hot dogs are sold in restaurants and stadiums around the country. It's also gone international, with locations in Russia, Mexico and Malaysia. How do you say "pass the mustard" in Malay?

This story originally ran in 2016.

